Family frustrated after deadly hit and run on St. Claude Avenue

NEW ORLEANS — The family of a man killed in June while riding a bike near St. Claude and Elysian Fields Avenues still hasn’t been able to obtain his personal items from the New Orleans Police Department.

Dustin Strom’s father said his son’s death is a pain he’ll take to his grave.

“The reality is when your 36-year-old son dies suddenly, being hit by a motorist going at a high rate of speed while he’s on a bicycle I don’t think you ever get over that,” Barry Strom said.

Police have arrested the driver they said struck and killed his son.

Strom said the NOPD still hasn’t released his son’s personal effects, including his cell phone full of pictures.

“It’s the last sort of recording of what his life was like during the time he was there.”

The upstate New York native traveled the country in his beloved 1987 Ford Econoline van.

Dustin had been in New Orleans since February.

According to his father, his son loved everything about the city, the place, the space, and the people.

“One of the things that would help us is to see the photos that he took that captured that enjoyment,” Strom said. “That captured his last days were good and happy for him.”

Strom’s father said the NOPD requires a succession order before it can release the cell phone.

“The problem is we can’t get a succession order because we need a death certificate. Three months later, we don’t have a death certificate.”

A spokesman for the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office said they don’t issue death certificates.

Instead, he said they are generated by funeral homes.

Now that the toxicology and autopsy reports are completed, Strom is hoping to finally get the certificate.

That would move him one step closer to claiming his son’s personal items.

“Whether I will ever stop grieving, the answer is no,” Strom said. “But in the short term that would help.”

Late Wednesday afternoon, Strom spoke with the funeral home that handled his son’s remains.