A New Orleans dad is speaking out about the hit and run crash that left him seriously injured and took his young son's leg.

Fred Carter and 4 year old Ah'mier were among a crowd of people under the bridge in the 1400 block of North Claiborne celebrating a Saints win nearly three weeks ago.

Suddenly, out of nowhere, a black Chevy Camaro lost control and headed straight for Carter and his son who were standing on the neutral ground.

"By the time I picked up (my son) and tried to throw him (out of harms way), the Camaro had jumped the neutral ground and smashed us," Carter said.

WWL-TV video showed a chaotic scene on Claiborne following the November 24 hit and run crash.

Carter and his son were pinned between the Camaro and a pickup truck.

"When I saw (Ah'mier), I reached for him," Carter said. "I picked him up he flopped like a Teddy Bear. I reached for him again, he flopped like a Teddy Bear. That's like the worse feeling in the world. You're trying to pick your son up and he flopped. I thought my son was dead."

Police are still looking for the driver who ran from the scene.

Officers rushed Carter and Ah'mier to the hospital.

Carters right leg was crushed. His son's left leg was so damaged, doctors amputated it below the knee.

"That's my little partner," Carter said. "That's my friend. It's just like our whole world changed that night."

Carter is now pleading with the driver to turn himself in. He is also asking anyone who may know the driver or his location to please call police.

"If you all don't do it for me, do it for my son," Carter said. "My son has to learn how to walk all over again. My son is reaching down and he can't feel his toes."

There is a Go Fund Me account set up to help Ah'mier Carter and his family. He is being cared for at Children's Hospital. Anybody interested in donating can do so here.

Fred Carter just had his 6th surgery at University Medical Center with many more to come.

The NOPD is continuing to look for Christopher Anders as a person of interest in this investigation.

