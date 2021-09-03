x
Hollygrove shooting leaves 1 dead

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in the Hollygrove neighborhood Tuesday morning. 

The shooting happened overnight at the intersection of Leonidas and Forshey streets. It's unclear exactly when it happened, but media outlets received the alert from NOPD around 12:20 a.m. 

According to initial reports, one male victim was found shot when officers arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

