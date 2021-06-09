Homeowner mowing vacant lot finds 'explosive device' in 7th Ward

The device did not cause any injuries or prompt any evacuations of the nearby area.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a homeowner mowing a vacant lot in New Orleans’ Seventh Ward discovered what appeared to be a bomb on Tuesday morning.

The New Orleans Police Department says its bomb squad successfully removed the improvised explosive device just before 9 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Robertson Street.

The police department did not respond to specific questions about the nature of the device or how it made its way to the abandoned lot, citing an ongoing investigation into the incident.

“At this time, this is believed to be an isolated incident,” a spokesperson for the NOPD said.

The device did not cause any injuries or prompt any evacuations of the nearby area.