Crime

Posthumous pardon for Homer Plessy, namesake of 'separate but equal' goes to governor

It took 13 minutes for a Louisiana board to undo the conviction that has stood for nearly 130 years.
Credit: AP
FILE - This June 3, 2018 photo shows a marker on the burial site for Homer Plessy at St. Louis No. 1 Cemetery in New Orleans. Homer Plessy, the namesake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1896 “separate but equal” ruling, is being considered for a posthumous pardon. The Creole man of color died with a conviction still on his record for refusing to leave a whites-only train car in New Orleans in 1892. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz, File)

NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana board has posthumously pardoned Homer Plessy, the namesake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1896 “separate but equal” ruling affirming state segregation laws. 

The state Board of Pardon issued its decision on Friday, clearing the Creole man’s record of a conviction for refusing to leave a whites-only train car in New Orleans. 

The decision now goes to Gov. John Bel Edwards, who has final say over the pardon. Plessy was arrested in 1892 and pleaded guilty to violating the Separate Car Act after the Supreme Court’s ruling. 

He died in 1925 with the conviction on his record.

