2 dead, 1 injured in 3 separate New Orleans East shootings, NOPD investigates

NEW ORLEANS — Two men were killed, and a woman was wounded in two separate shootings that happened within two hours of each other in New Orleans East.

The first homicide is tied to a double shooting in the Pines Village neighborhood.

Investigators with the NOPD say officers were called about a shooting in the 4800 block of Francis Drive, and when officers arrived, they found a man and a woman shot.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, but the woman sustained a gunshot graze wound to the leg according to police. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Later, at about 12:38 a.m., NOPD Seventh District officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 4700 block of Knighthart Street.

There officer found a man lying unresponsive in the front yard of a home. He had been shot multiple times and was declared dead at the scene by EMS according to investigators.

These homicides are the latest of three homicides the NOPD is investigating - all within 48 hours.

Early Wednesday morning the NOPD investigated a double shooting that happened on Hayne Boulevard in the Little Woods neighborhood of New Orleans East.

A man was killed in that shooting, and another man was injured by the gunfire.

Police say their investigation of that shooting quickly led them to arrest Guillermo Valladares, 18, in connection to the shooting.