NOPD: Arrests made in separate homicides to happen on the same 7th Ward street

NOPD say they arrested a man for a March 1 murder, and another man for a separate June 2 murder of his girlfriend, both happened a block apart on Allen Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police announce they have made arrests in two separate homicides to happen on the same street in the 7th Ward.

Detectives with the New Orleans Police Department say they have arrested David Madison, 20, in the homicide investigation of Tamond Dunbar, 43, which happened on March 1, in the 2300 block of Allen Street.

The NOPD says when responding officers arrived on the scene, they found a male victim lying in the street with several gunshot wounds and pronounced dead by EMS on the scene. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office later identified the man as Dunbar.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant and booked Madison on one count of second-degree murder on Thursday.

New Orleans police also announce they have made an arrest in another homicide investigation which also happen on Allen Street just a few months later.

As our partners at The Times-Picayune report, Tajee Donaldson, 26, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the June 2 murder of his girlfriend, 40-year-old Joycelyn Bland.

That alleged homicide happened at a home in the 2400 block of Allen Street.

According to the news outlet, a witness told police that the couple got into an argument inside the home on Allen Street when Donaldson allegedly shot Bland three times.

Bland, who is a mother of three, is the ninth woman to be killed in a fatal shooting in New Orleans in less than two months.