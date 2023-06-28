NOPD investigates a homicide after a man’s body was found on Almonaster

The man’s body was found at about 1:28 a.m. Wednesday in the 9000 block of Almonaster Avenue according to police.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found near a remote section of road in New Orleans East.

The man’s body was found at about 1:28 a.m. Wednesday in the 9000 block of Almonaster Avenue according to police.

When responding officers arrived, they discovered an unidentified male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information as well as a possible motive.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Section detectives at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.