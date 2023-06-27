Man killed in Marigny shooting, NOPD investigates

The homicide happened shortly after 3:00 P.M. Monday in the 2500 block of St. Claude Avenue, NOPD says.

NEW ORLEANS — An 18-year-old man was killed in a shooting in the Marigny according to investigators with the New Orleans Police Department.

The homicide happened shortly after 3:00 P.M. Monday in the 2500 block of St. Claude Avenue.

According to investigators, NOPD officers responded to a call of a shooting, and upon their arrival, officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his body. Emergency Medical Technicians arrived on the scene and pronounced the man dead.

Detectives are in the process of gathering information to identify the person or persons responsible for the homicide and a possible motive.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Section at (504) 658-5300, Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.