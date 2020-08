Anyone with information is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

NEW ORLEANS — An 18-year-old was shot and killed in Algiers Sunday.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the teenager was shot and killed in the 2800 block of Kent Drive, near General Meyer Avenue, Sunday evening around 6:39 p.m.

Police did not release any details on a motive or suspect in the homicide.