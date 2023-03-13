NOPD investigates a homicide in the Holy Cross neighborhood

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered an adult male victim with at least one gunshot wound. The man later died on the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was fatally shot in the Holy Cross neighborhood in New Orleans and now the NOPD is investigating it as a homicide.

Around 10:44 p.m. Fifth District officers responded to a call reporting a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound in the 10 block of St. Claude Court.

Homicide Detective Walter Edmond is leading the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Homicide section at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.