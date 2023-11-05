Mother killed as New Orleans homicides numbers rise for women

Thursday a mother was shot and killed at the intersection of Mayo Road and the South I-10 Service Road.

NEW ORLEANS — A young mother was shot and killed at the intersection of Mayo Road and the south I-10 service road. In this gut-wrenching moment, a man who was visibly upset ran through the taped-off area shouting, "That's my daughter!"

Though NOPD haven't officially identified her, the family said her name was Asia Davis.

According to the City of New Orleans crime dashboard, in 1996, 42 women were murdered. Last year 36 women were killed across the city.

Councilwoman Helena Moreno says the numbers are alarming, telling Eyewitness News, "In 2022 they were actually higher than they had been since 1996, but you had to remember in 1996 we had 70,000 more women than we do now."

She went on to say, "Gut wrenching and horrible to see what we're seeing in our streets, now we're seeing women impacted at these levels, its tragic."

At the end of April a mother was shot and killed on Orleans Ave. and Broad St. Her toddler in the back seat witnessed the violence. That same night another woman was shot, two children NOPD reported were in car at the time.

Councilwoman Moreno reacting to the mother who was fatally shot, "That is so incredibly gut wrenching, that was the situation where at 3 in the morning because you just think about how horrific it is, because you just think about the children."

According to the Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence, the state ranks fifth in the nation for the highest number of female involved homicides. Many of them after dealing with intimate partner abuse.

Mariah Wineski with the agency said, "We're seeing a lot of very severe, high fatal cases. So lots of isolation of the victim, hostage taking behavior, strangulation, that indicate this is a situation that's escalating and is likely to end in a homicide if we don't have some serious intervention."

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, there are several resources available for you, including:

Louisiana Statewide Domestic Violence Hotline: (888) 411-1333 is free and confidential 24/7 hotline that allows victims and survivors of domestic abuse to call one number and be routed to a domestic violence service provider in their area.

(888) 411-1333 is free and confidential 24/7 hotline that allows victims and survivors of domestic abuse to call one number and be routed to a domestic violence service provider in their area. The New Orleans Family Justice Center: provides free emergency shelter, individual advocacy, information and referrals, group support, children's program, medical advocacy, legal assistance, counseling, safety planning, and caregiver support to survivors in Orleans Parish. https://www.nofjc.org/

Metro Centers for Community Advocacy: provides free emergency shelter, individual advocacy, information and referrals, group support, children's program, medical advocacy, legal assistance in obtaining restraining orders, counseling, safety planning, and caregiver support to survivors in Jefferson, St. Charles, and St. John Parish. http://www.mccagno.org/

Women with a Vision: provides free advocacy, health education, and supportive services, specializing in free healing services for marginalized groups, including LGBTQ individuals and sex workers. https://wwav-no.org/

Sexual Trauma Awareness & Response (STAR): provide free individual advocacy, information and referrals, group support, medical advocacy, legal assistance, counseling, and safety planning for survivors of sexual assault. https://star.ngo/

University Medical Center: provides free forensic exams for sexual assaults and domestic violence, which can be performed up to 5 days after an incident. It is not necessary to make a police report. https://www.lcmchealth.org/university-medical-center-new-orleans/our-services/emergency-care/forensic-program/

provides free forensic exams for sexual assaults and domestic violence, which can be performed up to 5 days after an incident. It is not necessary to make a police report. https://www.lcmchealth.org/university-medical-center-new-orleans/our-services/emergency-care/forensic-program/ Or visit the City of New Orleans Health Department website for more resources: https://nola.gov/health/domestic-violence-prevention/