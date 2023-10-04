Houma man arrested for sexual abuse of teen

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Danny Joseph Arceneaux, 57, on charges of first-degree rape and aggravated crimes against nature.

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — A Houma man was arrested for multiple counts of sexual abuse against a 19-year-old in Terrebonne Parish on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

The Terrebonne Sheriff's Office identified Danny Joseph Arceneaux, 57, as the victim's abuser in connection with an investigation by detectives in the department's Special Victim's Unit.

Officers secured an arrest warrant for Arceneaux leading to his arrest. Sheriff Tim Soignet says the investigation is ongoing.

"Our investigators will do what is needed to make sure this dangerous perpetrator is brought to justice," he said.

On Friday, Sept. 29, the Sheriff's Office spoke with the teen who reported " a series of sexual abuse, which took place at least seven years prior to being reported."

Arceneaux was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex and faces charges of first-degree rape and aggravated crimes against nature. His bond is set at $55,000.