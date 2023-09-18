Houma man arrested on rape charges of minor

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Sergio Palacios Hernandez, 38, for third-degree rape of a 14-year-old

A Houma man was arrested Monday by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office on rape charges of a 14-year-old juvenile.

Deputies identified the man as Sergio Palacios Hernandez, 38, who detectives in the Special Victim’s Unit, (SVU), found was linked to a case the unit had been investigating. On Friday, the sheriff's office received a call from the victim’s parents who reported the abuse.

When deputies arrived, they spoke with the victim and their parents, presenting evidence that confirmed Hernandez was involved in a sexual relationship with the victim. Further investigation by detectives led to the arrest of Hernandez, after proving he had sexual encounters with the juvenile.

Hernandez was found at his home and arrested on charges of third-degree rape and is currently being jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex.

“Our detectives are working closely with the victim and family to bring a resolution to this unfortunate investigation,” said Sheriff Tim Soignet. “Our investigators will do what is needed to make sure this dangerous perpetrator is brought to justice.”

His bond is set at $500,000.