20-year-old arrested in connection with Houma shooting

HOUMA, La. — A man wanted in connection in a December 2022 shooting that occurred in the 7100 block of Main Street in Houma, La., was taken into custody and arrested this week.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 20-year-old Jeremiah Deshaun Moultrie, who is being charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and other unrelated outstanding charges.

The TPSO SWAT Team aided in the arrest at Moultrie's Chauvin residence without incident.

The suspect was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on outstanding warrants, and he remains jailed on a $2,050,000.00 bond.

*All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty