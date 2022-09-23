x
Houma Police arrests mother after throwing toddler from bridge

The Houma Police Department charged a mother with attempted first-degree murder after the incident.
NEW ORLEANS — Houma police charged a mother in Houma with attempted first-degree murder Friday. 

The Houma Police Department said she threw her 18-month-old child from the Liberty Street Bridge. 

The woman reportedly jumped into the water to retrieve the child, and the baby was brought to a local hospital. 

Police brought the woman into custody on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder.

This is a developing story. The identity of the woman has not been released. The child's condition is also unknown at this time. 

