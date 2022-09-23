Houma Police arrests mother after throwing toddler from bridge

NEW ORLEANS — Houma police charged a mother in Houma with attempted first-degree murder Friday.
The Houma Police Department said she threw her 18-month-old child from the Liberty Street Bridge.
The woman reportedly jumped into the water to retrieve the child, and the baby was brought to a local hospital.
Police brought the woman into custody on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder.
This is a developing story. The identity of the woman has not been released. The child's condition is also unknown at this time.