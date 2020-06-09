Houma police investigate fatal shooting, deny officers were involved

According to the department, no officers were involved in the shooting, actively contradicting a social media post claiming otherwise.

HOUMA, La. — The Houma Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday morning that left one man dead.

According to the department, no officers were involved in the shooting, actively contradicting a social media post claiming otherwise.

Around 7 a.m., officers responded to Harmon Park, according to a statement by the department. There, they found 23-year-old Jarrod Turner dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

But in an unusal step, the police department specifically referenced a Facebook post reportedly claiming that the Harmon Park killing was a police shooting.

"This is not, I repeat, this is not a police shooting," according to the statement. "Law enforcement is currently attempting to gather information to identify the person responsible for making the Facebook post."

Cities across the U.S. have seen massive protests over the summer in response to police killings, largely of black men.

WWL-TV was unable to verify the Facebook post Sunday morning, and it is unclear if it had been removed or how far it had spread.

The police department encouraged anybody with information about the shooting to contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-743-7433.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.