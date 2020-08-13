x
Houma woman faces murder charges after early morning shooting

Police say Victoria Garrick, 29, shot Henry Boyd, 33, during a fight.
Police say Victoria Garrick, 29, shot Henry Boyd, 33, during a fight in one of the apartments. Investigators say she then dropped him off at the hospital before driving off.

HOUMA, La. — Authorities say a Houma woman faces second-degree murder charges after shooting a man early Thursday morning and driving him to a hospital where he later died 

The Houma Police Department said the shooting happened before 2 a.m. at the Chateau Terrebonne Apartments. Police say Victoria Garrick, 29, shot Henry Boyd, 33, during a fight in one of the apartments. Investigators say she then dropped him off at the hospital before driving off.

Officers later discovered Garrick’s vehicle on Bryant Street where they found her hiding in a rear storage area. The HPD said she was also in possession of crack cocaine and methamphetamines. 

Garrick was arrested and booked on second-degree murder and drug possession charges. 

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Crimestoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433.

