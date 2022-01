Fire Chief Charles Mason says six people were in the home and four people escaped.

OPELOUSAS, La. — OPELOUSAS, La. (AP) — A house fire in southwest Louisiana is under investigation after it claimed the lives of two boys.

It happened early Wednesday, about 1:30 a.m., in Opelousas, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Opelousas Fire Department told news outlets.

Fire Chief Charles Mason says six people were in the home and four people escaped.