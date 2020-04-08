Feds: Houston man spent coronavirus relief money on Lamborghini, strip clubs

Lee Price III is also accused of using the CARES Act funds on real estate, a Rolex and a Ford F-350 pickup.

HOUSTON — A Houston man is in big trouble with the feds who say he spent $1.6 million in COVID-19 relief funds on a $200,000 luxury vehicle and other items.

Lee Price III, 29, was arrested on charges of making false statements to a financial institution, wire fraud, bank fraud and engaging in unlawful monetary transactions.

U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick said Price cooked up a scheme to submit fraudulent applications for the Paycheck Protection Program loans.

The loans were intended to help businesses continue to pay employees during the pandemic.

Instead, Price bought a Lamborghini Uras, a Ford-350 pickup, real estate, a Rolex and other luxury items, according to Patrick.



He also allegedly spent thousands at strip clubs and other Houston night clubs.

One of the applications, for 713 Construction, listed a CEO who died a month before it was submitted.

Price got $700,000 for that one and another $900,000 for another company. Neither company has employees, according to the charges.

The CARES Act was designed to provide emergency financial assistance to millions of Americans who are suffering the economic effects from the COVID-19 pandemic.