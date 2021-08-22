Houston mayor to Officer Briscoe's shooters: "We are going to find you."

"I do want to speak to these individuals who committed these crimes: We are going to find you. It is just simply a matter of time," Turner said.

HOUSTON — By all accounts, 13-year NOPD veteran Detective Everett Briscoe was a great friend, dad, and man who wanted to make his community a better place. He was a Zulu member and on a trip in Houston with fellow Zulu members when he was shot and killed.

The Grotto was back open for business Sunday after Briscoe and another Zulu member were shot while dining on the patio Saturday evening. Briscoe did not survive. His fellow Zulu member is now in a Houston hospital fighting for his life.

"Very, very tragic. Saturday was a tragic day in Houston," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Sunday.

Two men allegedly tried to rob patrons at The Grotto around 5:15 p.m. Saturday. Houston police said everyone complied, but the gunmen shot anyway, killing Briscoe and injuring Dyrin Riculfy, another Zulu member. He is now in critical condition at a Houston hospital. The gunman got away empty-handed, according to HPD.

"Somebody in the city knows something. I'm appealing for your help," Turner said.

Houston police are looking for two male suspects who were seen in a gray or silver Altima. Turner announced Sunday there is a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Briscoe was featured in an NOPD video in 2017, speaking about Zulu's theme for the year: "Stop the Violence."

"Being a police officer, I love it. I love it," he said in the video.

He made clear that his goal was to make his community a safer place.