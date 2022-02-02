How to safely pump gas as carjackings threaten city

Former New Orleans police officer and now criminal justice consultant, Justin Brown, explained how he gets gas to avoid being an easy target for criminals.

NEW ORLEANS — You shouldn't have to worry while pumping your gas, but with high crime including carjackings across the city, it's important to be on guard.

"The first thing you do when you get to the gas station, you need to look around. If you don’t feel safe, don’t get out, but once you get out lock the door then go to the pump. You're still looking around. Always being aware of everything around you," he said.

Brown said lock your car door, even when standing right next to it.

"If they try to steal your car, they're going to pull on the door handle, it's going to be locked, they're not going to do anything, they're going to run off hopefully right... If you see somebody running to your car to pull on your door handle, it's locked, go straight inside. That’s the first thing you do. You want to get to safety," he said.

He said it's crucial you never leave your keys in your car.

"Even if you have a push to start, you can't get comfortable, you can't get complacent. Nowhere is safe at this point so have your keys in your hand," Brown said.

Brown recommends choosing a pump close to the store.

"That's where safety is. That's where your cameras are," he said.

If you want to avoid gas stations altogether, a local service will bring gas to you.

"I do not go to gas stations whatsoever," said Keitris Bourgeois, a customer of Fuel Up NOLA.

Fuel Up NOLA is an app that allows you to request gas for delivery. Fuel Up NOLA will come to you and fill up your gas tank for $4.99 plus the cost of fuel for one use or $19.99 for a monthly membership.

"Just with all the carjackings and random robberies, it's just unsafe to stop," Bourgeois said.

If you do find yourself in a dangerous situation, Brown said it's not worth fighting back.