Crime

Holy Cross Primary School on lockdown as police search for wanted suspect

Police say that they are searching for "an unknown number of suspicious subjects who have a gun."
Holy Cross Primary School is on lockdown Friday morning as a New Orleans police SWAT team and U.S. Marshals search for a wanted individual.

The New Orleans Police Department has set up a perimeter on North Rocheblave Street between New Orleans and St. Anthony.

Police say that they are searching for "an unknown number of suspicious subjects who have a gun."

The NOPD says there are no students in the school, but parents are warned that drop-offs are not allowed at this time.

Residents are asked to avoid the area. 

