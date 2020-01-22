NEW ORLEANS — People across New Orleans are desperate for a solution to stop what seem to be constant car break-ins. Tuesday night, hundreds of Lakeview residents filled the Hynes Elementary gym to hear what public officials had to say.

"The uptick in the break-ins and destruction to peoples' vehicles, it's become too much to bear," Brian Anderson, V.P. of the Lakeview Crime Prevention District said.

Just two weeks ago, a car burglary turned violent in Lakeview with an officer involved shooting and day long manhunt. Multiple Lakefront Area Civic Associations are saying 'enough is enough' so they decided to host a town hall meeting about the crime.

"Some people say it's the consent decree, others say it's the police and how they patrol, juvenile justice is a big conversation," Anderson said.

Many juveniles who have been taken into custody have been almost immediately released. That's why juvenile court judges recently adjusted their policy requiring repeat juvenile offenders to stay in custody until they see a judge.

Questions were asked about the consent decree, which was put in place eight years ago, giving the Department of Justice oversight over NOPD.

"We have to get some help for the police. They're undermanned and because of the consent decree, they are unable to do the things they need to do," said Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro.

City Council Member at Large Helena Moreno is looking at Jefferson Parish to possibly adopt a probation program in Orleans parish like they have to better supervise juvenile offenders

"What can we do to monitor them more, to check on them more," she said.

Solution ideas range, but the goal is the same: to stop the crime that has become a part of everyday life.

There were representatives from NOPD, judges, council members, the district attorney, but the crowd took several jabs at the mayors office who was invited, but did not offer a representative attend to sit on the panel.