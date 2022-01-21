x
Crime

Louisiana man charged in wife's murder after podcast highlights case

After the podcast was released, WBRSO said it anticipated taking the case to a grand jury.
Credit: Chalabala - stock.adobe.com
Danger on the street. Blue flasher on the police car at night.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Sheriff's deputies arrested Gerald "Peanut" Pourciau Jr. Thursday morning in connection to the murder of his wife, Mary Pourciau, a WBRZ report said Friday.

Pourciau faces second-degree murder and obstruction of justice charges. He was booked into West Baton Rouge Detention Center, according to the report.

Mary, a 57-year-old mother and grandmother, was found dead in Erwin in March of 2021, the report said.

Mary's family has criticized the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and the investigation overall, and offered its own $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest

Former Livingston Parish detective Woody Overton featured the case on his "Real Life, Real Crime" podcast. After it was released, WBRSO said it anticipated taking the case to a grand jury.

