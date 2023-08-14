Husband and wife dead following a domestic incident, shooting, sheriff reports

When responding deputies arrived, they learned that a man had been shot inside his home following an altercation with his wife, before fleeing to a neighbor’s home.

MANDEVILLE, La. — A husband and wife in St. Tammany are dead following an apparent domestic incident that happened Monday morning.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says that shortly before 7:20 a.m. deputies were dispatched to a home in the 1500 block of Cherry Ridge Court in reference to a shooting.

When responding deputies arrived, they learned that a man had been shot inside his home following an altercation with his wife, before fleeing to a neighbor’s home seeking help. The neighbor called 911 and attempted to render aid to the man.

Investigators say his wife was believed to be still inside their home. The husband was transported by emergency medical personnel to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries investigators say.

The STPSO SWAT team was dispatched and after they were unable to make contact with the wife, they forced entry into the home where they found the wife dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The incident is still under investigation, and no additional information is available at this time. The coroner has yet to report the couple’s identity.