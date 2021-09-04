x
Crime

I-10 East at Chef Menteur Hwy reopens after shooting

Another shooting on the interstate shut down part of I-10 temporarily Friday afternoon.
Credit: WWL

NEW ORLEANS — A shooting on I-10 near the Morrison Road exit left  a man injured and eastbound traffic in the area halted for about an hour.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police temporarily closed I-10 at Chef Menteur Highway due to the shooting investigation. It was reopened before 3 p.m. 

It is the second time in less than 24 hours that a shooting on the interstate in New Orleans has left people injured and the highway shut down. 

Thursday evening two people were hurt when shots were fired on I-610 near Broad Street.

Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene and will update the story as more information becomes available. 

