I-10 East at Chef Menteur Hwy reopens after shooting

NEW ORLEANS — A shooting on I-10 near the Morrison Road exit left a man injured and eastbound traffic in the area halted for about an hour.
Police said the man was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.
Police temporarily closed I-10 at Chef Menteur Highway due to the shooting investigation. It was reopened before 3 p.m.
It is the second time in less than 24 hours that a shooting on the interstate in New Orleans has left people injured and the highway shut down.
Thursday evening two people were hurt when shots were fired on I-610 near Broad Street.
