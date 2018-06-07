CHALMETTE, La. -- The death of a 4-year-old girl has neighbors in a Chalmette neighborhood heartbroken.

According to neighbors, the 4-year-old girl was fatally shot when she found a handgun left on the kitchen counter in her home. Her brother tried to take the gun away when it accidentally fired, fatally wounding her.

“I’d be messed up, I’d be going crazy right now,” Nisha Turner said. “I wouldn’t know what to do.”

Turner says she was inside her mother’s house on Pierre Street, getting her children ready for bed, when she heard loud knocks at the door.

“When I came down it was my brother saying a baby just shot herself in the head,” Turner remembered. “When I looked out I seen all the cops just swarming everywhere. I immediately told my mom and we go down to the corner and see them coming out with the baby.”

St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office officials say the little girl was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Authorities couldn’t confirm the details, but believe the shooting was accidental.

“I just pray her mom has the strength to move forward and raise her other kids. Even though she wasn't the only one, it's like you lost everything when part of you gone,” Turner said. “Out of the whole situation they lost their child, no matter what the situation is, she's not here anymore.”

Investigators recovered the handgun they believe was used in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 WWL