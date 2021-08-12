'I was shaking' - victim recounts attempted carjacking caught on video

"When they stepped out of the car, I put my hands up, said 'no, no, no,' flipped it into reverse pretty quickly. Just hit the gas and I ducked."

NEW ORLEANS — A violent confrontation in the Mid-City neighborhood in New Orleans was caught on video.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday near Conti and North St. Patrick Streets. A Tesla’s onboard camera system shows an attempted carjacking in progress.

It shows a black Kia four-door pass up the car and suddenly stop in front of the vehicle. Two young men then jump out with guns drawn.

“Because of the rash of carjackings that we know about, especially in Mid-City, I knew something was wrong,” said the driver who did not want to be identified.

He describes what happened next.

"When they stepped out of the car, I put my hands up, said 'no, no, no,' flipped it into reverse pretty quickly. Just hit the gas and I ducked, not knowing what was going to happen and kept looking out the window to the side hoping that I would be able to see a side street, I did and while I was in reverse, I heard a gunshot.”

The driver says he’s not sure where the bullet ended up, but he’s happy he wasn’t hit. He sped down the side street and got away from his attackers.

“I was shaking after it was all done, there’s no doubt about that.”

Melvin Crump lives near Conti and N. St. Patrick. His home security camera also caught the crime on video.

“It’s just worrisome,” Crump said. “Having kids and just being concerned, you can’t possibly protect them at all times.”

Neighbors said they feel like their area has become a hot spot for crime. In fact, they say just a few months ago, there was an actual carjacking in the middle of the same block on Conti.

“I feel terrified anytime I leave the house,” neighbor Sarah Hanson said. “If it’s nightfall. I bring my dog with me.”

“It’s terribly scary,” neighbor Carl Denooyer said. “I live here. A round could come through the wall. I have a nine-year-old son. It’s not supposed to happen in front of your house.”

The suspects, ages 14 and 17, were later arrested in St. Bernard Parish.

The 14-year-old escaped last month from the juvenile corrections center in Bridge City.

“I’m praying for the kids,” the driver said. “Something’s going on that not putting them in a position that need to be to be successful. They’re in a bad place.”