NEW ORLEANS — A federal immigration spokesman says a construction worker hurt in the partial collapse of a New Orleans hotel won’t be deported Monday. An attorney for Delmer Joel Ramirez Palma of Honduras tells The Associated Press that an investigator with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s whistleblower and retaliation division had plans to interview him.

Attorney Mary Yanik says someone from OSHA had told her Ramirez Palma would be deported Monday afternoon.

But regional immigration spokesman Bryan Cox tells The AP in an email Monday that “rumors of his removal today are not accurate.”

Yanik says if that’s true, it’s a relief.

She says Ramirez Palma was arrested two days after the Oct. 12 collapse that killed three people and injured dozens more. His initial deportation order was issued in 2016.

