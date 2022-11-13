Lot next to New Orleans church becomes illegal dumping ground for tires

If the tires aren't cleared by next August for their next celebration, Pastor Lamar Dunford may pay to remove them himself.

NEW ORLEANS — A lot next to a church in New Orleans East has turned into an illegal dumping ground for tires.

Pastor Lamar Dunford of Innovations Full Gospel Baptist Church said someone dumped dozens of tires and a few couches behind the empty building next door three weeks ago.

"I see the debris all the time. People coming into church, they see it," Pastor Dunford said. "They are an eye sore, you know?"

Another lot over is another illegal dumping ground that Pastor Dunford said has been piling up for years.

"When you purchase tires there is a disposal fee and since they don't want to pay the disposal fee, this is where they dispose of their tires, on someone else's property," he said.

According to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, a tire disposal fee is $2.25 for passenger car tires, $5 for medium truck tires and $10 for off road tires. Illegally dumping the tires instead can lead to thousands of dollars in fines.

"They just dump them here and I don't want to assume, but usually when you see this activity its someone who owns a tire shop who changes a lot of tires," Dunford said.

Illegally dumped tires are still an eyesore in other parts of the city too. As soon as you exit on I-10 East at Michoud Boulevard, you'll see tires piled up. Part of the interchange closed in October as the LA DOTD has been trying to clear it out. The interchange won't reopen until that is complete, but the DOTD has not shared a time estimate. DOTD said in October, they've removed more than 30,000 tires in six months, including massive piles of tires dumped at Lake Forest Boulevard.

"It's very frustrating when you look at someone taking advantage of someone else's property and dumping on someone else's property," Dunford said.

As part of an agreement with the property owner next door, Dunford uses the lot for extra parking for large church events, including the church's anniversary in August. If the tires aren't cleared by next August for their next celebration, he may pay to remove them himself.

"That's going to cost a few hundred dollars since its $3 a tire," he said.

Pastor Dunford also plans to install cameras to try and prevent more dumping.