Impaired driver kills elderly New Orleans man on elevated Westbank Expy: LSP

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — An elderly New Orleans man was fatally hurt when an impaired driver struck him and his car in Marrero early Saturday morning, according to a report from the Louisiana State Police.

The New Orleans man, 83-year-old Curtis Williams was tending to a disabled Chrysler minivan on the elevated Westbank Expressway near Barataria Boulevard.

Despite having activated the minivan's emergency flashing lights, Williams was struck by a man driving a Nissan sedan.

LSP troopers responded to the two-car crash around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Troopers said the man driving the sedan was 36-year-old Adrian Major.

While investigating the crash, LSP investigators determined that Major was driving impaired and arrested him.

"Williams sustained severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries," a report from LSP Troop B said. "Major suffered minor injuries, was evaluated and released by medical personnel at the scene."

Major faces charges of vehicular homicide, careless operation, operating a vehicle with a suspended driver's license. He was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.

"Troopers would like to remind motorists of the importance of safe decisions behind the wheel. Impairment continues to be a leading cause of fatal crashes," the LSP release said. "Have a plan and designate a driver before you decide to drink. LSP also recommends that if your vehicle becomes disabled in an unsafe location, remain in your vehicle, seat-belted until law enforcement or motorist assistance arrives."

