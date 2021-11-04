Impaired driver, passenger arrested after crash involving LSP trooper

During a search of the vehicle, troopers found two 9mm Glock pistols, with one of them converted to a fully automatic handgun.

METAIRIE, La. — A driver and his passenger are in jail after a crash involving a Louisiana State Trooper early Thursday morning.

According to LSP Troop B, at around 3:30 a state trooper was traveling west on I-10 near Causeway Boulevard in a fully marked unit when a 2009 Acura TSX sped past the trooper at a high speed.

The driver of the Acura identified as 26-year-old Jaylyn Gordon, struck the front right side of the police unit with the back left side of his car as he changed lanes, according to troopers.

Investigations show Gordon was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash and was driving impaired with a suspended license.

Troopers said Gordon's passenger, 24-year-old Dexter Reed, was found to have an active warrant for his arrest in Baton Rouge for charges of theft and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Investigation results conclude, Gordon was arrested for:

Driving While Impaired

Driving with Suspended License

No Seatbelt and several traffic-related charges

Reed was arrested for:

Two counts of Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

No Seatbelt

Outstanding warrant

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Gordon and Reed were transported to and booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.