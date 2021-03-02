In gas station slaying, NOPD seeks warrant to arrest Shreveport machete attack suspect: source

Shreveport police noticed that Chatman physically resembled the man who fatally cut Cargo and fled, so they notified New Orleans homicide investigators.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police sought a warrant late Tuesday to arrest the man accused of stabbing two Shreveport hospital employees with a machete a day earlier in connection with a similar killing at a Lower 9th Ward gas station over the weekend, according to a law enforcement source.

The warrant accuses Zaokoye Chatman, 27, of Shreveport, of one count of second-degree murder in the slaying of 59-year-old Donald Cargo on Sunday in the 5100 block of St. Claude Avenue, the source said. Chatman allegedly confessed to fatally hacking Cargo with a machete.

Both Cargo’s murder and the attack in north Louisiana had one other key similarity besides the machete: a dilapidated, green Saturn Vue.

Cargo, a former petroleum refinery worker from Meraux, was standing near the gasoline pumps outside a convenience store in the 5100 block of St. Claude Avenue when another man approached and began arguing with him. The other man pulled a machete from his pants leg and swung it at Cargo’s neck, killing him, police said.

Cargo’s killer then jumped into a green Saturn Vue with extensive front driver’s side damage and headed east on St. Claude, toward St. Bernard Parish, police said. Police soon released security camera images of the man and vehicle — whose manufacturer was shuttered in 2010 — allegedly involved in Cargo’s killing.

Police in Shreveport told media outlets that Chatman — who they said “possibly has mental issues” — showed up at Ochsner LSU Health at around 2:25 p.m. Monday. He was armed with a machete and seriously injured two employees, one of whom is his mother. Though the wounds were grave, neither employee’s injuries were considered life-threatening.

Chatman then fled in a beat-up, green Saturn Vue, police said.

The Shreveport Times reported that Chatman turned himself in after going to a Veterans Affairs hospital in Shreveport. Officers booked him into jail on counts of aggravated second-degree battery and attempted murder.

Late Monday, a KSLA-TV reporter wrote that he watched as a truck outside that VA hospital towed away a green Saturn Vue with heavy front-end damage.

Shreveport police noticed that Chatman physically resembled the man who fatally cut Cargo and fled, so they notified New Orleans homicide investigators, a source with knowledge of the case said.

A detective traveled to north Louisiana on Tuesday and questioned Chatman, who allegedly admitted to killing Cargo, according to the source.

The source said Chatman also admitted he was the man in the gas station surveillance camera images distributed by New Orleans police on Sunday and that the car depicted in those photos was his.

Chatman remained in Shreveport’s jail Tuesday night with no bail set. It is unclear when he may be transferred to New Orleans.

According to what his family told news reporters in north Louisiana, Chatman is an Army veteran who served in Iraq.

“Sometimes he gets out of his mind because he doesn't take his medication,” Chatman's uncle, Anthony Chatman, told reporters. “He still thinks he’s in Iraq.”

Citing an unidentified police source, another Shreveport media outlet, KTBS-TV, reported that a fight with "a significant other" prompted Chatman to drive from Colorado to New Orleans. He allegedly then drove to his hometown of Shreveport, KTBS reported.

Cargo was a grandfather and father, said his brother, Randell Cargo. Randell Cargo said he doesn’t know Chatman and doesn’t believe the suspect’s military record and potential mental health problems should be a defense, noting that most people with psychiatric conditions are not violent.

“That’s no excuse,” Randell Cargo said. “I’m a veteran, too — I’m on medication, … I take my medication because I’m responsible for my own actions. You’re grown, and you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do to take care of yourself.”

Carlie Kollath Wells and WWL-TV's Paul Murphy contributed to this report.\