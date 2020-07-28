Shootings across New Orleans leave man dead, 4 hurt Tuesday night

In about five hours, four separate shootings happened across the city.

NEW ORLEANS — The gun violence continued in New Orleans Tuesday night, with four separate shootings in the span of about five hours.

They happened from about 7:30 p.m. to just after midnight and left one man dead and at least four others injured.

According to New Orleans Police Department officials, the first happened at the intersection of St. Anthony and N. Johnson streets in the Seventh Ward and left a man wounded.

A few hours later, at around 10:45 p.m., a double shooting wounded a man and woman at France & N. Villere streets in St. Claude. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment via EMS.

At the same time, NOPD officials reported that a man showed up to an area hospital with a gunshot wound. He said he had been shot in the 2600 block of Clover Street in Gentilly.

At around 12:25 a.m., a man was shot in killed in the 500 block of Baronne Street -- right off Poydras Street in the heart of the CBD.

Officers arrived at the scene shortly after the shooting and found the unidentified victim. He was pronounced dead there.

No further information on any of the shootings were immediately available from the NOPD.

Violent crime this month, which started with a bloody Fourth of July weekend, has soared in New Orleans -- with multiple shootings (many with multiple victims) reported consistently each week.

The identity of the deceased victim will be released by the Orleans Parish coroner after proper notification of his family.

Anyone with any information on these shootings is asked to please call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to help lead police to an arrest.

