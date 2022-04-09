“In this instance the police got it wrong" - community calls for justice

Family members and attorneys of Reginald Hamilton are calling for the Plaquemine Parish Sheriff's Office to tell the truth.

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — Family members, attorneys, and the community stood behind Reginald Hamilton and Kody Blanchard and rallied outside the Plaquemine Parish Sheriff's Office, calling for answers.

The two young men were accused of driving ATVs with one of them allegedly getting into a crash involving a deputy.

18-year-old Reginald Hamilton is facing an aggravated battery charge after his ATV collided with a Plaquemines Parish deputy during a chase back in May.

His attorneys said this is a case of police brutality, with the only charges he should face being traffic violations. The young man's legal representation said dash cam video and radio communication between deputies proves Hamilton’s innocence.

Kody Blanchard who was also riding an ATV was also arrested.

Tracy Riley from the NAACP and a retired Army Major said Sunday's rally is about getting justice for the men.

“Today’s event is about showing support for Reginald and Kody,” Riley said.

“Every day we’re learning something new about what happened that night,” Jessica Hawkins, one of Hamilton's attorneys said.

The families of Reginald Hamilton and Kody Blanchard are rallying, calling for the sheriffs office tell the truth, as they fight for justice @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/HN1prswVNk — Eleanor Tabone (@EleanorTabone) September 4, 2022

“Right now Kody has not even been arraigned, we have had several court dates but things keep getting pushed back. On the 28th of September Reginald’s case is set for motions,” Hawkins said.

On Sunday, protestors gathered by the Woodland Bridge and made their way over the Intercostal Waterway, rallying outside the sheriff’s office.

“Every person of color, it doesn’t mean just black or just white, it's every color has the right to justice," Riley said.

Dr. Ashonta Wyatt, the family spokesperson, called for the sheriff to tell the truth about what happened

“In this instance, the police got it wrong,” Wyatt said. “Justice is just being honest. If you are going to wear the uniform, that stands for protecting and serving, the first thing that you should do and what the people should have faith in, is your word, and we can’t trust anything the sheriff has said because he has not told us the truth.”

The family has not given up hope Reginald’s case will see justice.