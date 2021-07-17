Infant killed in apparent 7th Ward homicide

No details about the killing were immediately released Saturday night, and it is unclear how the infant died.

NEW ORLEANS — An infant was killed Saturday night in the Seventh Ward in what police are saying is a homicide, according to officials.

The male infant victim was reportedly killed near the intersection of North Broad and Columbus streets, near where the Seventh Ward and the Fairgrounds neighborhoods meet.

An adult female victim was also taken from the scene for evaluation. It's unclear how severe her injuries are.

