Infant wounded in New Orleans triple shooting

Police say an infant, a man and a woman arrived at the hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

NEW ORLEANS — Three people, including an infant, were wounded in a shooting in the 7th Ward Wednesday.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, a man, woman and infant arrived at the hospital in their own car after being shot near the corner of N. Claiborne Avenue and Elysian Fields.

Police did not say how serious their injuries are.

This is a developing story. Stick with WWLTV.com and Eyewitness News for the latest information.

