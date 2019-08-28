BATON ROUGE, La. — Authorities in Louisiana say an inmate convicted of attempted second-degree murder in the shooting death of his grandmother has been recaptured hours after escaping from a job site.

News outlets report 39-year-old Grant Bailey Jr. left the Department of Public Safety and Corrections headquarters in Baton Rouge on Monday afternoon. The agency's secretary Jimmy Le Blanc says Baton Rouge police took Bailey into custody.

Bailey is serving a 50-year sentence for attempted second-degree murder and a 10-year sentence for theft. He was booked on charges of escape and resisting an officer.

A Louisiana Department of Corrections news release says Bailey was convicted in Webster Parish in 1997. His good behavior release date is in 2023.

---

---

