Woman shot while driving on I-10 in New Orleans; second shooting in a week

The female driver tells police a vehicle swerved next to her vehicle and someone inside began shooting.

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was shot while driving on the Interstate through New Orleans East the New Orleans Police Department reports.

According to an initial police report, a woman was driving on I-10 East when a vehicle swerved around her and the occupant inside began firing shots at her near Louisa Street. Police say the woman was struck once by the gunfire and was taken to the local hospital by EMS.

The investigation is ongoing and there are few details available at this time.

This is the second shooting in less than a week to happen to a driver while traveling on Interstate 10 in New Orleans. On Thursday, a 15-year-old was killed after being shot on the interstate.

According to the police department, Travis Campbell was driving on I-10 West near St. Bernard Avenue when he realized he had been shot. The driver drove to the 1700 block of St. Bernard Ave. and was later pronounced dead from his injuries by EMS.

In that incident, NOPD is actively searching for a suspect vehicle described as a white Honda Accord.