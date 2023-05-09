Intruder killed after breaking into Slidell home

Detectives said they "believe the residence was targeted and was not chosen at random."

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says one man is dead after an apparent home invasion early Tuesday morning in Slidell.



Around 1 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a 911 call from a home in the 100 block of Rue De La Paix, but the caller hung up before speaking.

When the dispatcher called back, a resident in the home said that a man had come in with a gun. The intruder got into an altercation with one of the homeowners and another person who was staying at the home.



All three were injured during the altercation. The intruder was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two people were taken to the hospital. One was released, and the other is in stable condition.

Detectives said they "believe the residence was targeted and was not chosen at random."



The incident is still under investigation. No other information is available at this time.