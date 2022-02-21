JPSO: Teenager killed in Marrero shooting

Deputies say they were dispatched to a shooting in the 1800 block of Betty Street around 7:30 a.m.

When investigators arrived, they found a teenager suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.



Lopinto said there is no suspect or motive information available for release at this time.



Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.