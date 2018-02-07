NEW ORLEANS – Irvin Mayfield and his business partner Ronald Markham entered not guilty pleas in court to four new federal felony charges Monday.

The charges federal prosecutors filed against them included fraud and money laundering. The charges are related to money transfers from the New Orleans Library Foundation.

Prosecutors claim Mayfield and Markham transferred an additional $140,000 from public library donations to finance their jazz orchestra and luxury hotel stays.

Prosecutors alleged the pair made additional wire transfers in 2013 that were not included in the December indictment, including about $13,000 used by Mayfield to stay at the Ritz Carlton in New York in July 2013.

The new charges come after a federal grand jury charged Mayfield and Markham with 19 counts of fraud and conspiracy related to $1.4 million in transfers from the New Orleans Public Library Foundation. They each served as president of that foundation and received six-figure salaries.

Both Mayfield and Markham recently wrapped up a trip to perform at the International Jazz Festival in South Africa. To travel, both had to fight in court to alter the terms of their bond.

Mayfield is represented by federal public defender Claude Kelly. Markham has a private attorney, Sara Johnson, who said the new charges do not change her client’s strategy for fighting the allegations.

© 2018 WWL