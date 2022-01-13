Irvin Mayfield and business partner booked into federal prison

Mayfield and Markham admitted that they diverted over $1.3 million in New Orleans Public Library donations to their New Orleans Jazz Orchestra.

NEW ORLEANS — Grammy-winning jazz musician Irvin Mayfield and his business partner Ronald Markham are now both in federal prison.

The pair were convicted of stealing $1.3 million from New Orleans’ public libraries. They were each sentenced to 18 months in prison in November. Mayfield and Markham were supposed to surrender to authorities last week, but they were granted a delay until Wednesday, Jan. 12.

Mayfield was booked at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, a low-security facility about three hours east of New Orleans, so he could be close to family. Markham is serving his sentence in Pollock, La.

Mayfield and Markham admitted that they diverted over $1.3 million in New Orleans Public Library donations to their New Orleans Jazz Orchestra to pad their salaries and for luxuries for Mayfield, including five-star hotel, stays, limos, high-end liquor, and a $15,000 gold-plated trumpet.

Both men were also ordered to give 500 hours of free music lessons to children. They will each have three years of supervised release as well following their release from prison. There is also $1.1 million in restitution they must pay at $500 a month to the New Orleans Public Library Foundation.