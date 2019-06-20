METAIRIE, La. — Four families are grieving the loss of their loved ones after they were killed by a man who none of them knew. 22-year-old Sean Barrette is accused of killing four men at random. Three of those murders happened this week in Metairie. Another happened earlier this month in New Orleans East.

Isai Cadalzo, 22, was killed on his way home from work Monday. His cousin, Katerine Pagoada, told us he was from Honduras, but moved here years ago for school.

"More like a sister, we grew up together," she said.

Cadalzo played guitar at Church of the King. He loved soccer, his friends, his family, and most importantly God.

"He loved to go to church, he loved evangelizing people, and helping homeless people on the street," Pagoada said fighting through tears. "He was just such a good kid."

One day later on Tuesday afternoon, two more men were shot in Metairie. Nicky Robeau, 57, and Manuel Caronia, 45, were picking up car parts for Robeau's daughter when they were shot in a car.

"He was just trying to help me fix my car before I went to school," Robeau's youngest daughter, Kasey Robeau said.

"They ran to O'Reilly's to get a car part and he never made it home. He never made it home," Nicole Robeau, Robeau's daughter. said.

Robeau was a husband, father of three girls and grandfather to six children.

"His main goal in life was to make sure his wife and girls were taken care of," Nicole Robeau said.

His family was his top priority, but Robeau was also a die hard Saints fan.

"He loved Drew Brees. That was like his number one favorite person," Kasey Robeau said.

The families are thankful for the quick arrest.

"I'm forever grateful to them for bringing us closure so fast," Pagoada said.

Now as police work to bring them more answers, these families are remembering these innocent victims who were taken too soon.

Police also believe the suspect is responsible for a shooting death in New Orleans East earlier this month and are working to confirm that.