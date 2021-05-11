'It Takes Lives to Save Lives' founder gets 8-year sentence for pocketing donations, drug trafficking

His son, Jarrius “JJ” Robertson, has not been accused of any crimes and was never a suspect in the investigation.

NEW ORLEANS — Jordy Robertson, the founder of the “It Takes Lives to Save Lives” foundation and father of a Saints superfan battling a rare liver disease, was sentenced to eight years in prison for drug trafficking and stealing donations meant to help his son.

In addition to his prison sentence, Robertson will have to pay back $116,216 in stolen money to his victims that made donations to his fraudulent GoFundMe campaign, according to the Dept. of Justice.

His son, Jarrius “JJ” Robertson, has not been accused of any crimes and was never a suspect in the investigation according to the DEA. Prosecutors say Jordry Robertson exploited his son’s medical condition without his knowledge.

The “It Takes Lives to Save Lives” foundation gained national attention in 2015 after New Orleans Saints players visited Jarrius in the hospital.

Jarrius, now 19-years-old, has spent his life battling biliary atresia, a rare liver disease that has forced him to undergo two liver transplants.

The Saints superfan became a regular at Saints games and LSU events, even spending time at Wrestlemania and the NBA All-Star weekend.

Jordy Robertson formed “It Takes Lives to Save Lives” to use the spotlight to solicit money for his son’s medical expenses and raise awareness about the importance of organ donation.

At one point, donations to the charity were boosted by a GoFundMe campaign, raising nearly $100,000 for Jarrius’ medical needs. Instead, prosecutors say the money was diverted to Jordy Robertson’s personal bank account. The money was used at casinos, as well as expenses like gas and groceries.