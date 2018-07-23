At first glance when you look at the truck and trailer belonging to the band New Orleans Suspects, everything seems fine.The truck is still on the street, the trailer is still attached and the lock on the trailer is still on.

“I went to check on the van and it didn't appear anything was wrong until I walked up,” said lead guitarist Jake Eckert.

Eckert says he looked inside the trailer on Saturday and nearly everything that was inside was gone. It was parked near his home in Riverbend. The trailer was filled to the top with equipment belonging to the New Orleans Suspects and only two large items remained. Eckert says he believes thieves left those two items behind because they were too large to fit out of the narrow side door of the trailer.

Eckert says guitar amps, keyboards, microphones, iPads and a custom alligator skin drum set were among about 30 items stolen. Band members say the equipment is worth more than $20,000 and some of it is irreplaceable because they were custom or gifts.

“A lot of it can't be replaced. These are things that have been tweaked over the years,” Eckert said. “You can buy some new stuff but it's not going to feel the same.”

“It's not like stealing a weed eater; these are devices we've selected on how we want to portray our craft and it's going to be a little hard to replace,” said Jeff Watkins, saxophonist.

The stolen equipments should be easy to recognize. Most of it has the band's snake logo on it and says 'New Orleans Suspects'. This equipment included key items that band members used for their livelihoods.

“It’s a lot to take. It’s more than people realize,” Eckert said.

On August 4 there will be a fundraiser for the band at Maple Leaf Bar. Community members hope to help the band replace the stolen items.

© 2018 WWL