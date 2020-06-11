"It's still hard to process." Family speaks about loss of loved one

June 2019, a Metairie man went on a random shooting spree, killing at least three people.

JEFFERSON PARISH, LA - 24 hours ago Eyewitness News learned the man accused of going on a deadly shooting spree, that spanned two parishes last year, will not face trial.

On Thursday, the family of one of Sean Barrette's alleged victims, says their pain is as real now as it was then.

"He was a passenger in the white SUV, and he had been fatally shot, in the car, for no reason," said Nicole Robeau.

It's been more than a year since Nicole Robeau's father, Nicky, was killed. Still, there's been no closure.

"It's still hard to process," she said. "Honestly most days I wake up and I re-live that day. I have to remind myself that unfortunately this nightmare is my reality."

On Wednesday, Nicole and her family watched, as a judge found the accused gunman, 23-year-old Sean Barrette, not mentally fit to stand trial. It was gut-wrenching news to those whose loved ones were senselessly taken.

"Well of course, for me, I was hoping he'd be found competent and be able to stand trial," she said. "So it was devastating to hear they found him incompetent. But I'm trying to remain strong and just keep fighting for the justice they all deserve. Nobody deserves to die in such a traumatic way."

In June 2019, Robeau was driving down West Metairie with 45-year-old Manuel Caronia, when Jefferson Parish Sheriff deputies say Barrette randomly shot and killed the two. Another deadly shooting, the night before, was also tied to Barrette. The victim was 22-year-old Isai Francisco Caldalzo Sevilla. And bullet casings found in two more shootings in Jefferson Parish, led authorities to Barrette. The three victims weren't hurt.

Authorities also believe Barrette had ties to the deadly shooting of 61-year-old Bruce Reed in New Orleans East. He's not yet been booked in that case.

"We are going to keep fighting for the justice he deserves and all the families deserve," said Robeau.

Barrette's lawyer, Paul Fleming, sent this statement regarding the judge's ruling writing:

"Sean's defense team has always known he's suffered from a serious mental illness. Yesterday's decision is the appropriate one and we hope Sean is able to get help at the state hospital."

"Just having to do life without him now, it's just hard," said Robeau.

Nicole and her family now wait for Barrette's next day in court. Hoping maybe then, they'll get some answers as to why a father, husband, and grandfather was taken from them.

Barrette will be treated at the Eastern Louisiana Mental Health System in Jackson. A re-evaluation is set for February.