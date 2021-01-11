Jack Strain sex abuse trial enters week 2 after days of graphic testimony

WWL-TV reporters Erika Ferrando and Sam Winstrom are at the Covington Courthouse and will provide updates throughout the day on the latest proceedings of the trial.

COVINGTON, La. — The sex crimes trial against former long-time St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain continues Tuesday after a three-day break over Halloween Weekend.

The trial's first two days of testimony last week were incredibly graphic, with two accusers giving detailed accounts of the sexual abuse they claim Strain inflicted on them.

Prosecutors say they plan to bring more than 30 witnesses to the stand over the course of the trial. Testimony is expected to last for at least another week.

Ed. Note: WWL-TV is not naming sexual abuse victims testifying in this case due to the nature of the alleged crimes.

Here's the latest from the trial, where witness testimony is at the heart of the accusations against Strain:

In shackles and a striped jumpsuit, Jack Strain’s second accuser took the witness stand Friday.

While his mother watched, Mark Finn gave the most graphic testimony yet in the Strain sex crimes trial, describing years of alleged molestation and rape by the former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff starting when he was just 6-years-old.

“Mom, I’m sorry you’ve got to hear this,” Finn said.

Finn, a self-described career criminal, broke his silence about Strain’s alleged abuse in an exclusive interview with WWL-TV and The New Orleans Advocate in 2019. Finn will be the only one of Strain’s accusers WWL-TV will identify.

Referring to Strain as “monster and a predator,” Finn recalled what he described as the most “degrading” and “shameful” moments in his life.

“He’d think it was funny,” Finn said, staring down Strain in the courtroom. “I’ll never forget how he laughs.”

Finn said the sexual abuse would turn even more violent when the two boys would go back to Strain’s bedroom. It was there that Finn said Strain began anally raping him.

“I didn’t even know what sex was,” Finn said. “I didn’t know what was going on. It hurt me.”

Finn was emotional during his testimony, sobbing heavily and stopping to do breathing exercises to calm himself, but it wasn’t until cross-examination from Gibbens that he completely lost his cool. Gibbens asked why his accusations against his client had changed, showing earlier interviews where he claimed Strain never penetrated him – a direct contradiction to what he said in court Friday.

“You’re a man, aren’t you?” Finn said, rising from his seat. “Imagine how you’d feel as a young man having your virginity taken by a man when it’s supposed to be taken by a woman.”

In contrast, Jack Strain watched silently without expression, occasionally taking notes. His son sat behind him, as he has every day of the trial.

The defense also questioned Finn about letters he sent to a federal agent where he asked her about a potential civil suit and if she could help him get into a re-entry program. Gibbens suggested that Finn was making up these stories about Strain for money and reduced jail time.

Assistant District Attorney addressed the letters during his redirect, noting that Finn asked for help, but never said he wouldn’t cooperate with investigators. He also mentioned that Finn is currently facing a life sentence, making any money he’d receive in a civil suit useless if he’s found guilty.

That case is being pursued by another state’s DA’s officer to avoid any conflicts, Sims said.

