Jack Strain sex crimes trial: Guilty on all counts

The jury deliberated for about five hours before delivering the verdict.

COVINGTON, La. — A St. Tammany Parish jury has returned a verdict in the sex crimes trial against former long-time Sherriff Jack Strain. He is guilty on all counts.

Strain faced eight charges for sex crimes, including four counts of aggravated rape and two counts of aggravated incest.

Strain will be held at the St. Tammany Parish Jail that he oversaw for so many years as he awaits sentencing on January 18. However, the mandatory sentence for several of the charges is life in prison, so sentencing may be perfunctory.

Witness testimony lasted for two weeks before closing arguments were made on Monday. The case went to the jury on Monday afternoon.

"I want to thank the judge and the jurors, who spent more than two weeks listening to the evidence," said Warren Montgomery. "It shows no one is above the law, and it shows our system, while not perfect - works."

Strain was convicted on each of the following charges:

Aggravated Rape Aggravated Rape Aggravated Rape Aggravated Rape Aggravated Incest Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile Aggravated Incest Sexual Battery

Trial Recap:

Ed. Note: WWL-TV is not naming sexual abuse victims testifying in this case due to the nature of the alleged crimes.

The trial against Strain was marked by graphic testimony from five men, including three of Strain's relatives who claim he raped them when they were children.

The five men universally testified to immense shame over being molested, which they said prevented them from coming forward for years.

“As painful as this process has been for the victims, for some of the victims, it has been therapeutic… so, in some sense, justice has been achieved on their behalf," said Montgomery.

The final victim to testify was the only one whom Strain is not charged with raping.

When he was a child, Strain's fifth alleged victim grew up with his grandmother. He said Strain, who is four years older than him, would stay with them a couple of times a year. During those visits, the boys would camp out in a tent. That’s where he says Jack Strain raped him.

Strain’s relative testified that Jack would take off the relative's clothes and tell him to “relax” before penetrating him.

“I tried to get him off (of me),” he said, wiping a tear away. “I didn’t want it because I knew it was wrong.”

The man's story is similar to the others who spoke out about Strain's alleged abuse. All were young boys when Strain allegedly began molesting them, and an expert witness in pediatric forensics testified that their behavior in the decades since the abuse was common among victims of sexual abuse.

Dr. Scott Benton testified Thursday for the prosecution, who was trying to poke a hole in the defense's central argument: why the men continued to have close relationships with Strain for years after he allegedly raped them.

Benton said he observed all the alleged victims’ testimony from inside the courtroom and said that their stories are classic examples of grooming.

It starts with the abuser establishing a bond with the victim, usually through gift giving or sharing fun experiences with them that they couldn’t get elsewhere. Once a relationship is formed, Benton said the abuser will push the boundaries of what’s okay, seeing if the victim will keep their secrets and testing the waters of physical abuse to see how they react.

Then the sexual abuse would begin.

Strain allegedly took all of his victims on hunting and fishing trips and also maintained a financial hold on them throughout their lives. All four victims included in the charges against Strain still kept in frequent contact with him as adults.

Dr. Benton said it’s common to see victims of sexual abuse who were groomed by their abuser never disclose the abuse. He said in most cases, grooming continues “until death” or the threat of the victim speaking out is gone. It’s how abusers keep their victims silent.